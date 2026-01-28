Trump warns Iran to make a deal or face worse attack, says another US armada is moving fast

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran to come to the negotiating table or face consequences that would be “far worse,” saying another American armada was already moving rapidly toward the region as tensions across the Middle East continued to escalate.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally in Clive, Iowa, Trump delivered the warnin, telling supporters that US naval power was being reinforced.

“By the way, there's another beautiful armada floating beautifully toward Iran right now. So we'll see. I hope – I hope they make a deal. I hope they make a deal,” Trump said.

The remarks came days after the United States deployed the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group to West Asia, a move Washington says is intended to protect US forces and deter further escalation. The carrier, along with accompanying warships, entered the US Central Command’s area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean on Monday, according to officials.

Trump sharpened his warning by suggesting that military action would intensify if diplomacy failed.

He also reiterated his desire for negotiations, saying, “Hopefully Iran comes to the table.”

The White House has not provided details on the size or exact destination of the additional naval deployment, but US defence officials confirmed that the military has increased its presence in the region amid rising concerns over Iranian actions and potential retaliation.

According to sources cited by Iran International, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has moved into an underground bunker in Tehran following repeated threats of attack from the United States. The report said his third son, Masoud Khamenei, had assumed day-to-day management of his office.

Economic pressure on Iran has also intensified. The Iranian currency slid to a record low on Tuesday, weakening beyond 1.48 million rials to the U.S. dollar on the unofficial market, according to traders cited by Iran International.

The sharp fall reflects growing anxiety among investors and ordinary citizens.