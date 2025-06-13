MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump offers help after Ahmedabad plane crash, calls it ‘one of the worst in aviation history’

Trump emphasised readiness of the United States to help India in any capacity

PTI Published 13.06.25, 12:00 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, describing it as "one of the worst in aviation history”.

"The plane crash was terrible. I've already told them (India), anything we can do, it's a big country, a strong country, and they'll handle it, I'm sure," he told reporters at White House in response to queries on the crash.

Trump emphasised readiness of the United States to help India in any capacity.

He said that he has let India know that “anything we can do. We'll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

