Trump says civil rights era caused discrimination against white people in education

President Donald Trump said in an interview that he believed civil rights-era protections resulted in white people being "very badly treated", his strongest indication that the concept of “reverse discrimination” is driving his aggressive crusade against diversity policies.

Speaking to The New York Times on Wednesday, Trump echoed grievances amplified by Vice-President J.D. Vance and other top officials who in recent weeks have urged white men to file federal complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked whether protections that began in the 1960s, spurred by the passage of the Civil Rights Act, had resulted in discrimination against white men, Trump said he believed "a lot of people were very badly treated".

“White people were very badly treated, where they did extremely well and they were not invited to go into a university to college,” he said, an apparent reference to affirmative action in college admissions. “So I would say in that way, I think it was unfair in certain cases.”

New York Times News Service