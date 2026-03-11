MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Sri Lanka court orders 84 Iranian sailors' bodies be handed to Iran embassy

The warship, IRIS Dena, was hit by a torpedo from a US submarine while it was returning from a naval exercise organised by India, amid the US-Israeli war on Iran that has wreaked havoc on global markets, sent oil prices soaring, and disrupted trade and travel

Reuters Published 11.03.26, 01:43 PM
Sri Lanka Navy personnel assist Iranian sailors during a rescue operation in Indian Ocean.

Sri Lanka Navy personnel assist Iranian sailors during a rescue operation in Indian Ocean. Reuters

A Sri Lankan court has ordered that the bodies of 84 sailors killed in an attack on an Iranian warship off the island nation's coast last week be handed over to the embassy of Iran, local media reported on Wednesday.

The warship, IRIS Dena, was hit by a torpedo from a U.S. submarine while it was returning from a naval exercise organised by India, amid the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran that has wreaked havoc on global markets, sent oil prices soaring, and disrupted trade and travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court order was issued on Wednesday following a request from the Galle Harbour Police in the southern port city of Galle, the media reports said.

The bodies are currently at the morgue in Galle's National Hospital.

Sri Lanka has also granted 30-day entry visas to 208 crew members from a second Iranian vessel who were taken in by the South Asian country after the vessel experienced engine problems in the same region, Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekera told Reuters.

The Sri Lankan foreign ministry is in touch with the Iranian embassy in Colombo about the crew and the mission is in turn consulting Tehran, Jayasekara said.

"We are expecting a response from Tehran over the next few days," he said.

A spokesperson for Sri Lanka's cabinet said on Tuesday that the second vessel, IRIS Booshehr, was nine nautical miles from the coast and would eventually be moved.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake last week said the ship would be moved to the Trincomalee harbour on the east coast.

Reuters reported that Washington was pressing Colombo to not repatriate the survivors from the two Iranian vessels.

Thirty-two people survived the attack on IRIS Dena.

Both Washington and Tehran are key trade partners for Sri Lanka. The U.S. accounts for about 40% of its apparel exports and Iran is one of its main tea buyers.

A third Iranian warship, the IRIS Lavan with 183 crew members, is docked in the southern Indian port of Kochi.

RELATED TOPICS

Sri Lanka Iran-Israel Conflict
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How US President Donald Trump and his advisers miscalculated Iran’s response to war

Commercial shipping has come to a standstill in the Gulf, oil prices have spiked, and Washington has scrambled to find ways to tamp down an economic crisis that has triggered higher gasoline prices for Americans
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT