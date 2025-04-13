Trump administration mandates registration for foreign nationals, warns of fines, jail for non compliance

The US government has made it mandatory for all foreign nationals residing in the country for more than 30 days to register with federal authorities.

A failure to comply with the same can lead to fines and imprisonment, the Department of Homeland Security said.

"Foreign nationals present in the US longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport," the department has posted on X, tagging President Trump's office and Krishi Noem, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The Homeland Security department, in a post titled 'Message to Illegal Aliens' asks foreign nationals staying on without the authorities' clearance to self-deport. It also lists the benefits of doing so.

"Self-deportation is safe. Leave on your own terms by picking your departure flight. Keep money earned in the US if you self-deport as a non-criminal illegal alien," it said.

The post also said self-deportation will keep open a future opportunity for legal immigration and such deportees may also be eligible for a subsidised flight if they cannot afford to leave.

Kristi Noem said, “President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream.

“The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

Although the rule primarily targets undocumented immigrants, legal non-citizens are also affected. According to the homeland security, those on valid work or study visas, green cards, or other authorised status are considered already registered, yet they are not exempt from the requirement to carry documentation round the clock. Even minors in such families must re-register and submit biometric details upon turning 14.

The website also notes that registration is now mandatory for people aged 14 or older who do not have legal status.

"All non-citizens 18 and older must carry this documentation (registration proof) at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritise enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance," the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.

The regulation also mandates that foreign nationals update their address with the authorities within ten days of moving. Failing to do so can result in penalties, including fines up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to 30 days, and possible loss of legal immigration status.

On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed executive order, ‘Protecting the American People Against Invasion’, making it a policy to execute the immigration laws against “all inadmissible and removable aliens, particularly those aliens who threaten the safety or security of the American people.”