‘Too short’: Woman regrets swiping left on New York’s newest mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

Love might be blind, but sometimes it’s also a little too height-conscious.

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after apparently revealing that she once matched with Zohran Mamdani — yes, New York City’s newly elected Mayor — on Hinge a few years ago, only to swipe left because she thought he was “too short.”

A tweet sharing a screenshot of her story spread across X, captioned “Fumble of the century,” and users couldn’t agree more.

In her post, the woman explained her reasoning in detail.

“He was listed as either 5 '11 or 5' 10 and the younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5 '9. Present me appreciates that he was more honest than most guys on there,” she wrote.

The internet, of course, had a field day.

“Somewhere in America right now, a future President of the United States is barely getting matches on apps & getting ghosted after the first date because he was too nice & gave her the ick,” one user commented.

“Imagine fumbling the future Mayor of NYC because of his height,” another joked.

“Note how she still says he is too short,” someone else observed, while another user added, “Wait what there's heightflation now? Is being honest a disadvantage on these apps? Lol.”

For the record, Zohran Mamdani is apparently 5 '10.

Mamdani didn’t give up on Hinge altogether. He eventually met his wife, Rama Duwaji, on the same app in 2021.

The two kept their relationship under wraps while Mamdani’s political career took off — a love story that, unlike a certain left swipe, went right.