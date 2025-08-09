New York: Three injured in Times Square shooting, teen suspect in custody

Three people were injured after a shooting in New York’s Times Square early Saturday, authorities said.

A 65-year-old man and a 19-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds, while an 18-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the neck after a dispute between two people “escalated”, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department was reported as saying.

The Sun reported that gunfire was heard at 1:20 a.m. following a “verbal dispute between two people” near the intersection of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

“All were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition,” a police spokesperson told the paper.

The Times reported that the 19-year-old was shot in the right foot and the 65-year-old in the left leg.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was arrested at the scene and a firearm was recovered. His identity has not been released due to his age.

Videos posted on social media showed panicked crowds fleeing the busy tourist hub outside the Hard Rock Cafe, with one clip showing a victim on a stretcher being wheeled into an ambulance as officers secured the scene.

The shooting comes just days after New York’s police commissioner announced that the city had recorded the fewest shooting incidents and victims since records began — 412 shooting incidents and 489 victims in the first seven months of 2025 — marking the tenth straight month of major crime decline.

In July, four people were killed in a mass shooting at an office building, including officer Didarul Islam, described by the police department as “the very best”.

The suspect in that case, 27-year-old Shane Tamura, died from an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” after allegedly targeting the headquarters of the NFL.