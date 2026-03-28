MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Thousands to rally against President Trump in 'No Kings' protests across US cities

The movement launched last year on Trump's birthday, June 14, and drew an estimated 4 to 6 million people spread across roughly 2,100 sites nationwide

Reuters Published 28.03.26, 03:51 PM
A protester holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest against US President Donald Trump's policies, outside City Hall in Los Angeles

A protester holds a sign during a "No Kings" protest against US President Donald Trump's policies, outside City Hall in Los Angeles Reuters

Thousands of rallies are expected across the US on Saturday in the latest "No Kings" protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his administration.

Organizers say that more than 3,200 events are planned in all 50 states for what they hope could be the largest single-day nonviolent protest in US history. The two previous No Kings events attracted millions of participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagship rallies will take place in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Minnesota's Twin Cities, but two-thirds of participants are expected from outside major city centres, a nearly 40 per cent jump for smaller communities from the movement's first mobilization last June, organizers said.

"The defining story of this Saturday's mobilization is not just how many people are protesting, but where they are protesting," said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, the group that started the No Kings movement last year and led planning of Saturday's events.

With midterm elections later this year in the US, organizers say they've seen a surge in the number of people organizing events and registering to participate in deeply Republican states such as Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Utah. Competitive suburban areas that have helped decide national elections are seeing "huge" increases in interest, Greenberg said, citing Pennsylvania's Bucks and Delaware counties, East Cobb and Forsyth in Georgia, and Scottsdale and Chandler in Arizona as examples.

"Voters who decide elections, the people who do the door knocking and the voter registration and all of the work of turning protests into power, they are taking to the streets right now, and they are furious," she said.

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson dismissed the rallies as "Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions" of interest only to journalists. Saturday will mark the third No Kings Day of Action. The movement launched last year on Trump's birthday, June 14, and drew an estimated 4 to 6 million people spread across roughly 2,100 sites nationwide. The second mobilization in October involved an estimated 7 million participants across more than 2,700 cities, according to a crowd-sourcing analysis published by prominent data journalist G. Elliott Morris.

That October event was largely fueled by a backlash against a government shutdown, an aggressive crackdown by federal immigration authorities, and the deployment of National Guard troops to major cities. Saturday's protest comes amid what organizers called a call to action against the bombardment of Iran by the U.S. and Israel, a conflict that is now four weeks old.

Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union, said protests have led to tangible results. "Whenever we stand up to President Trump's abuses of power, like most bullies, he backs down," she said, citing administration reversals following earlier demonstrations over National Guard deployments in Los Angeles and ICE killings of two American citizens in Minneapolis.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Donald Trump Protest Rally
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump faces stark choice on Iran war as energy shock deepens, approval slips

The central question now, say analysts, is whether Trump is ready to wind down or ramp up what critics have called a war of choice, one that has ignited the worst global energy supply shock in history and spread far beyond the region
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends a protest following the US attacks in Iran, June 22, 2025
Quote left Quote right

I reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks on Iran

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT