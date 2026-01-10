MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tarique Rahman appointed as chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party after Khaleda Zia’s death

A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.01.26, 12:51 PM
Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman File picture

Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman was appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday, just days after the passing of his mother and party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, following a prolonged illness.

The Standing Committee of the BNP approved Rahman's appointment as the party's chairman during a meeting on Friday, local media reported. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the appointment to the media after the meeting, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Rahman, who returned to Bangladesh on December 25 after 17 years of self-exile in London, was appointed chairman following the vacancy created by the death of Khaleda Zia. The three-time Bangladesh prime minister and BNP patriarch died on December 30 after a prolonged illness.

A meeting of the National Standing Committee was convened to address the vacancy, as per the party constitution, the report added.

According to the BNP media cell, “with this appointment, Rahman officially took over the responsibilities of the party's top leadership position,” state-owned Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Rahman, 60, has emerged as a leading contender for prime ministership in the upcoming polls. In 2002, he was made BNP’s Senior Joint Secretary General and later became Senior Vice Chairman in 2009.

The BNP has positioned itself as the frontrunner to capture power in the February elections, as former prime minister Hasina's Awami League party has been barred from contesting.

