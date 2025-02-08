Surgeons in Boston transplant genetically modified pig kidney into fourth patient

Surgeons in Boston successfully transplanted the kidney of a genetically modified pig into a 66-year-old man with kidney failure last month, Massachusetts General Hospital announced on Friday.

It was the fourth pig kidney transplant in the US, and the first of three that will be done at Mass General as part of a new clinical trial sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration. Two of the previous patients died shortly after the procedure, including one who was critically ill before the transplant.

More than 100,000 people in the country are on waiting lists for transplant organs, mostly kidneys, but there is an acute shortage of human donor organs. To help alleviate the shortage, several biotech companies are editing the genes of pigs so that their organs will not be easily rejected by the human body.

The new clinical trial, which is using organs produced by the biotech company eGenesis, is one of two studies of genetically engineered animal organs that got a green light from regulators earlier this week. The other, sponsored by United Therapeutics Corporation, will begin later this year with six patients, but that number could eventually rise to 50.

The latest transplant recipient, Tim Andrews of Concord, New Hampshire, had his surgery in late January and was well enough to be discharged a week later.

“When I got out of the recovery room and went to the intensive care unit, I actually tap-danced between the table and my bed,” Andrews said in an interview on Thursday. “I’m so happy, it’s unbelievable.”

Andrews had been on kidney dialysis for more than two years, enduring hours-long treatments every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. They left him fatigued and nauseous most of the time, and he wasn’t able to work or do much around the house.

He had a heart attack shortly after starting dialysis, and last August, when he started discussing the possibility of the transplant with Mass General doctors, he was using a wheelchair. They told him he had to get in better shape for the surgery, so he started doing physical therapy and walking.

New York Times News Service