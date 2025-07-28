MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bangkok market shooting leaves 6 dead, including gunman

The popular market, located near the Chatuchak area, is known for selling agricultural produce and local delicacies

Our Web Desk Published 28.07.25, 01:14 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

At least six people, including the gunman, were killed in a shooting incident at Or Tor Kor Market in the Thai capital on Monday, officials said.

The dead include four security guards, a woman, and the shooter, according to Thai Post and Reuters reports. The popular market, located near the Chatuchak area, is known for selling agricultural produce and local delicacies.

Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, confirmed the gunman took his own life after opening fire. “The number of fatalities includes the gunman who took his own life,” he told Reuters.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which monitors hospitals in Bangkok, said four security guards were among the victims, along with a female shopper.

Police said an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

Bangkok Shooting
