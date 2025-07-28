Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire after deadly clashes; sporadic fighting continues

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday said Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire following talks in Putrajaya, the country’s capital.

The ceasefire comes after nearly a week of fighting along the 817-km land border shared by the Southeast Asian neighbours, resulting in the deaths of over 30 people and the displacement of more than 270,000.

“Today we had a very good meeting and a very good result. We hope to immediately stop the fighting that has caused many lives lost,” Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet said after the talks. He added that the goal was to begin “rebuilding of trust and confidence” between the two countries.

Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who had previously questioned Cambodia’s sincerity ahead of the negotiations, said Thailand had agreed to a ceasefire that would “be carried out successfully in good faith by both sides.”

Despite the peace agreement announced in Malaysia, reports of clashes continued along the border.

“We’ve been hearing incoming and outgoing artillery fire even after the talks began,” Al Jazeera reported from Thailand’s Surin province.

The talks, attended by Hun Manet and Phumtham, were mediated by Ibrahim at his official residence and saw the participation of the Chinese and US ambassadors to Malaysia.

US President Donald Trump, according to Cambodian officials, had earlier spoken with both leaders and played a role in pushing for the ceasefire.

“The purpose of this meeting is to achieve an immediate ‘ceasefire’, initiated by US President Donald Trump and agreed to by the Prime Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand,” Hun Manet posted on X.

Trump had warned the two countries that he would not conclude any trade deals with them unless they ended the hostilities.

On July 26, he said both Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to talks.

Anwar confirmed that the ceasefire would take effect from midnight (1200 GMT) of July 28. “This is a vital first step towards de-escalation and the restoration of peace and security,” he said.

A meeting between the military commanders of the two countries is scheduled for Tuesday.

The conflict began last week with each side accusing the other of starting the fighting. It quickly escalated, with Thailand conducting air strikes and both nations using heavy artillery.

Cambodia has denied targeting civilians and called for international condemnation of Thailand’s actions. Thailand, in turn, accused Cambodian forces of attacking civilians and occupying disputed temple areas.

Thai army spokesperson Colonel Richa Suksuwanon said gunfire was heard at dawn on Monday in Samrong, a town in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province. He added that Cambodian snipers were positioned in one of the contested temples and accused Phnom Penh of increasing troop presence along the border and launching rockets into Thai territory.

The fighting follows years of tension over border demarcation, particularly around the Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear temples.

While the International Court of Justice awarded Preah Vihear to Cambodia in 1962, the issue flared up again in 2008 after Cambodia attempted to list it as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.