‘Fake and fabricated': Iranian Embassy condemns Indian media for baseless reports on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has issued a strong statement criticising a section of the Indian media for publishing what it described as fake and fabricated news, warning that such actions compromise public trust and damage professional credibility.

The statement, issued on Monday, expressed concern over "baseless reports" published recently by certain Indian news outlets, including some well-known media organisations, which the Embassy said disrespected Iran and its leadership.

"Such irresponsible reporting not only undermines public confidence but also severely damages the professional reputation of these media institutions among their audiences," the statement said.

The Embassy reiterated its respect for freedom of expression and the public’s right to access information. However, it urged the Indian media to rely on credible and impartial sources and to refrain from spreading sensationalist and inaccurate content regarding Iran.

In its statement, the Embassy also highlighted the role of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces. It said that during the "twelve-day imposed war" waged by the Zionist regime against Iran, the Supreme Leader had successfully guided military operations. The statement claimed that Iran was able to inflict a heavy defeat on the Zionist regime through a decisive act of self-defence.

"The Embassy expects that the Indian media will uphold journalistic integrity, avoid participating in external propaganda efforts, and contribute to strengthening the historical ties of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of two great civilizational-states," it added.

What did the media reports say?

Several Indian media publications yesterday reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was spending his days sleeping and using drugs.

These reports were based on claims made by a social media account allegedly linked to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

The Mossad’s Farsi-language account alleged that the 86-year-old conservative cleric is addicted to drugs.