SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, no injuries reported

The company said the Starship 'experienced a major anomaly' at about 11 pm while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas

AP Published 19.06.25, 01:33 PM
Representational image.

A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 pm while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX's launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities. It asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

