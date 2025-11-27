MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 27 November 2025

Soyuz MS-28 lifts off from Baikonur with Russian-US crew for 8-month mission to International Space Station

The crew included Russian commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, making his second spaceflight, fellow Russian cosmonaut Sergei Mikayev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams

Reuters Published 27.11.25, 04:57 PM
A Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launches for an expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan November 27, 2025.

A Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft launches for an expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan November 27, 2025. Reuters

A Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft blasted off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday with two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut on board, a live stream of the launch showed.

The Soyuz 2.1a rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 12:28 pm Moscow time (0928 GMT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The crew included Russian commander Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, making his second spaceflight, fellow Russian cosmonaut Sergei Mikayev, and NASA astronaut Christopher Williams, both flying to space for the first time.

Also Read

After lift-off, the Soyuz was scheduled to orbit the Earth twice before performing an automated docking with the ISS Rassvet module at 1238 GMT later on Thursday.

Once docked, the crew will enter the ISS where they are due to spend the next eight months. Their return to Earth is currently planned for late July 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Russia United States
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What next for Shivakumar: Karnataka leadership crisis puts Cong high command under strain

In the Congress’ scheme of things, DKS is perceived to be closest to the Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, followed by Sonia and then Rahul
Bombay High Court.
Quote left Quote right

Don't blame volcanic ash for Mumbai's poor AQI. We are all seeing what is happening in Delhi?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT