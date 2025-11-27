Macron unveils new voluntary youth military service amid security fears in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday announced the creation of a new voluntary youth military service to begin by mid-2026, which would help France respond to "accelerating threats" on the global stage.

The move is part of a broader shift across Europe, where nations who have long enjoyed the decades-long tranquillity of US security guarantees are fretting about President Donald Trump's shifting priorities and Russia's aggressive posture.

"France cannot remain idle," Macron said during a speech at the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade in Varces, in the French Alps.

He said the plan was "inspired by practices of our European partners ... at a time when all our European allies advance in response to a threat that weighs on us all."

Macron said the voluntary scheme will be open to 18 and 19-year-olds, who would be paid, and would last 10 months. It will cost 2 billion euros ($2.32 billion), which he called "a significant and necessary effort."

The scheme envisages engaging 3,000 people in 2026, who will only ever serve on French soil, rising to 10,000 by 2030.

"My ambition for France is to reach 50,000 youth by 2036, depending on evolving threats," Macron said.

After the program, participants could integrate into civilian life, become a reservist, or stay in the armed forces, he said.

Macron's announcement brings France in line with nearly a dozen other European nations like Germany and Denmark who have launched similar projects.

No return of conscription

Macron said former President Jacques Chirac's scrapping of obligatory national service in 1996, was correct, adding that conscription made no sense for France's current needs.

"We cannot return to the time of conscription," Macron said. "This hybrid army model corresponds to the threats and risks ahead, bringing together national service youth, reservists, and the active army."

France intends to secure 100,000 reservists by 2030, Macron aides said, up from around 47,000 as things stand. Its total military force would then be around 210,000 by 2030.

Prior to Macron's announcement, his aides pointed to poll data suggesting high support for the armed forces among 18- to 25-year-olds.

General's comments shock the nation

Macron's announcement has been overshadowed by comments from General Fabien Mandon, France's armed forces chief, who last week caused an uproar when he said France needed to steel itself for possible future losses against Russian aggression.

"What we lack ... is the strength of character to accept suffering in order to protect who we are," he said, adding France must "accept losing its children".

Macron had sought to play down Mandon's comments.

"We must absolutely, immediately, dispel any confused idea suggesting we are going to send our young people to Ukraine," he told RTL radio on Tuesday, alluding to Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of its neighbour.

Cedric Perrin, president of the French Senate's foreign affairs, defence and armed Forces committee, defended Mandon.

"His remarks were taken out of context, but if being a bit blunt is necessary to make the French understand the situation we are in, then he was right to do it," Perrin told Reuters.