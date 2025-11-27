Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla brings space stories to Odisha kids

Astronaut and Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Wednesday urged students to dream big and aspire to join India’s moon missions.

“By 2040, some of you may be among the first to set foot on the moon. Imagine the possibilities,” Shukla said, outlining India’s plans, including the Bharatiya Antariksh Station — an Indian space laboratory.

Shukla was in Bhubaneswar to attend SAITED 2025, a science and technology fest envisioned by Late Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, founder of SAI International Education Group. The event saw participation from over 5,000 students.

During his interaction, Shukla explained how the mission was executed — from pre-launch preparations to the precision required for operations in orbit. He described the challenges of surviving in space, how astronauts manage daily routines and adapt

to microgravity.

Shukla, the first Indian to reach the International Space Station, screened exclusive videos, giving students a glimpse of onboard activities, movement inside the spacecraft and views from space.

Responding to a student who asked, “How do you deal with fear in space? Is it difficult to stay calm when you know you’re so far away from Earth?”, Shukla said: “Fear is natural, everyone feels it. What matters is how you manage it. For us, training is the anchor... In space, you don’t focus on the fear, you focus on the mission...”

To another question — “How did you feel the moment you entered space? And how did Earth look from there?” — Shukla replied: “The moment you cross into space, there is a silence and stillness that cannot be described in words... And when you look at Earth… You don’t see borders, you don’t see divisions, you see one beautiful blue planet floating in the darkness.”

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: “Witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of the children in the fields of science, innovation and technology, it felt clear that Viksit Bharat is no longer just a hope, but a firm conviction...”