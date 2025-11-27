MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bangladesh court sentences ousted PM Sheikh Hasina to 21 years in jail in three corruption cases

The judge pronounced the judgment in absence of the convict as she is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia

PTI Published 27.11.25, 12:46 PM
Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Hasina. PTI picture

A Bangladesh court on Thursday sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to 21 years of imprisonment in three corruption cases, local media reported.

The three cases were lodged over alleged irregularities in allocating plots in the Rajuk New Town Project in Purbachol, state-run BSS news agency said.

The judge pronounced the judgment in absence of the convict as she is yet to be arrested and was tried in absentia.

This is a Breaking News. Keep refreshing the page for more updates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Corruption Case
