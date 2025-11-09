Russia's Lavrov says US considering Vladimir Putin's proposal on nuclear arms control

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States has informed Russia through diplomatic channels that it was reviewing President Vladimir Putin's proposal to maintain the limitations outlined in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) beyond its scheduled expiration in February 2026.

"So far, there has been no substantive response from Washington. We were told through diplomatic channels that 'the issue is under consideration," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, President Putin stated that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the treaty's limitations for one year after its expiration, provided the US reciprocates.

Lavrov also said he was ready to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia's interests would have to be taken into account for there to be peace in Ukraine.

The Kremlin on Friday dismissed speculation that Lavrov had fallen out of favour with Vladimir Putin after efforts to organise a summit between the Russian president and Donald Trump were put on ice last month.

Reuters and other media reported that Washington called off the new summit after Lavrov's ministry sent a message indicating Moscow was not prepared to yield on its demands over Ukraine. Britain's Financial Times cited a source as suggesting that Lavrov's conversation with Rubio had put Washington off.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication," Lavrov told state news agency RIA.

"It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary," Lavrov said.