Russian attack on Kyiv kills three, injures 29, including six children, Ukraine says

Three people were killed and 31 injured, including six children, in a Russian overnight air attack on Kyiv that destroyed two high-rise apartment buildings, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

Seven of the injured, including two children, were taken to the city's hospitals, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Debris from destroyed Russian air weapons fell onto a nine-storey apartment building in Kyiv's leafy Desnianskyi district, sparking a fire that quickly engulfed several stories, the mayor added.

"Every Russian strike is an attempt to inflict as much damage as possible on ordinary life," Zelensky said on Telegram.

"Of course, additional tariff and sanctions restrictions are needed against Russia and all those helping it stay afloat," he said.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Ukraine's state emergency service said that 13 people were rescued from the building's upper floors.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately known. Kyiv and its surrounding region were under air-raid alerts for about 1-1/2 hours before the air force called them off at around 0030 GMT.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each other's territory. But thousands, mostly Ukrainians, have been killed in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called for new strong sanctions against Russia and its allies after the attack.

The attack destroyed two high-rise apartment buildings and Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app that seven of the injured, including two children, were taken to city hospitals.

Ukrainian military officials said on Telegram that Russia had launched 101 drones on Ukraine overnight, 90 of which were downed.

Zelensky said Russia has used nearly 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs, and over 50 missiles of different types against Ukraine over the past seven days.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each other's territory. But thousands, mostly Ukrainians, have been killed in the war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.