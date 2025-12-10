MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
PM Modi reaffirms support for Gaza Peace Plan in call with Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.12.25, 08:52 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu (left), PM Narendra Modi (right)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan."

The statement added that both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

"The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the PMO said.

The leaders also agreed to remain in touch.

