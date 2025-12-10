MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Shopaholic’ author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55 after battling glioblastoma

Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Wickham, sold over 50 million books worldwide

Reuters Published 10.12.25, 08:46 PM
Sophie Kinsella

Sophie Kinsella X/@KinsellaSophie

British novelist Sophie Kinsella, the author of the bestselling Shopaholic series of books, has died aged 55 following illness, a statement posted to her Instagram account said on Wednesday.

Kinsella, whose real name was Madeleine Wickham, sold over 50 million books worldwide, including a popular series following the life of a fictional shopping-addicted woman in London.

Some of the Shopaholic books were later adapted into a movie. The author was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer, in 2022.

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," Wednesday's statement said. "Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career."

