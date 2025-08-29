Russia should use oil money to enhance social situation, not to feed war: Envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine's Ambassador to India Oleksandr Polishchuk asserted that Kyiv "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions".

Interacting with PTI Videos on Thursday night, he suggested that Moscow has benefitted from trading with New Delhi.

"Of course, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin benefitted from trading with India and given huge discount for oil, but the problem is that he uses this money not to enhance the social wellness in Russia," the Ukrainian envoy alleged.

Claiming that Russia may face challenges in funding social programmes by next year, he said that it should "use this (oil) money for enhancing the social situation in Russia" and "not to feed the war".

Polishchuk's comments also come in the backdrop of the Trump administration in the US imposing 50 per cent tariff on Indian imported goods, which came into effect from August 27.

The India-US relations have taken a blow after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indians goods, including a 25 per cent additional duty over India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Polishchuk asserted that Ukraine "will not give up and will not accept any territorial concessions, or capitulation demands from Moscow".

The Ukrainian envoy was asked about the remarks made by Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro who said that "the road to peace runs, at least partly, through New Delhi." "It's probably a question for the US Embassy here, not for me," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

The diplomat also praised India's role in seeking peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war, especially highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts.

"We actually expected this unwavering support from the Government of India," he said.

The ambassador also recalled Prime Minister Modi's letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on that country's National Day.

Both India and Ukraine celebrate their Independence days in August, with the envoy noting this coincidence as symbolic of their shared commitment to protecting democracy and independence.

Regarding Zelenskyy's possible visit to India, Polishchuk expressed optimism and said, "Yes, we have the invitation pending since last year. So I hope that it will happen definitely." Prime Minister Modi had visited Ukraine in August 2023.

