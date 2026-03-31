Russia says it will respond if Ukraine uses foreign airspace to attack its Baltic ports

The Kremlin on Tuesday responded coolly to a proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for an Easter energy attack truce, saying it had not seen detailed proposals and favoured an overall peace deal instead.

Zelenskyy, who said that some of Ukraine's allies had sent Kyiv "signals" about the possibility of scaling back its long-range strikes on Russia's oil sector as global energy prices surge, said on Monday that Ukraine was ready to reciprocate if Russia stopped attacking the Ukrainian energy system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyiv, he said, was open to an Easter ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear Moscow was sceptical of the idea when asked about the Ukrainian President's offer even though Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga has been repeatedly struck by Kyiv in recent days.

"If airspace is being provided ​for carrying out hostile, terrorist activity ​against the Russian Federation, this will compel us ‌to ⁠draw the appropriate conclusions and take corresponding measures," Peskov told reporters.

He said Russia's military was ​closely ​monitoring and ⁠analysing developments and making recommendations that are reviewed ​by the Kremlin.

Peskov said work ​was ⁠under way to secure all critical infrastructure, but facilities could not be ⁠100% ​protected from "terrorist attacks".

"In the statements by Zelenskyy that we have read, we have not seen any clearly formulated initiative regarding an Easter truce," Peskov told reporters.

"Zelenskyy must take responsibility and make the appropriate decision so that we achieve peace, not merely a ceasefire," Peskov added, saying the longer Zelenskyy delayed the higher the price of peace would be for Kyiv.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Tuesday commemmorated the victims of the Bucha massacre, saying it remained an open wound for Ukrainians.

Speaking in the Ukrainian capital, Wadephul said Bucha stood for "the targeted crimes against civilians that are an integral part of Russian warfare."

"Wherever (President Vladimir) Putin's Russia goes – it brings war crimes and barbarism. It remains an open wound on the soul of Ukraine and on the soul of Europe," Wadephul said.