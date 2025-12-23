MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv after latest peace talks end, Ukraine's military says

Officials have not yet reported any casualties or damage, and the full scale of the attack remains unclear

Reuters Published 23.12.25, 11:21 AM

File picture

Russia launched an early morning air attack on Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian military said, just days after a U.S.-led round of peace talks in Miami ended on Sunday.

"Air defence forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over the capital," the Kyiv military administration said on Telegram, urging residents to remain in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Officials did not immediately report casualties or damage. The full-scale of the attack was not immediately known.

The weekend talks in Miami brought together U.S. officials with Ukrainian and European delegations, alongside separate contacts with Russian representatives, as Washington tested whether there was scope for a settlement to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

RELATED TOPICS

Ukraine-Russia War
