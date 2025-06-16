Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding Cyprus visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday left for Canada to attend the G7 summit after concluding his visit to Cyprus during which he held wide-ranging talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides and discussed a range of issues to boost ties.

Modi is on a four-day, three-nation tour to Cyprus, Canada and Croatia.

PM Modi "concluded a memorable visit to Cyprus," the Ministry of External Affairs posted on X.

The Prime Minister thanked President Christodulides and the people of Cyprus for their exceptional warmth and hospitality, it said.

"Heading to Canada for the G7 Summit," the X post further said.

Modi will arrive in Calgary at night on the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, to attend the G7 summit in Kananaskis. This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.

The Kananaskis gathering on June 16-17 is the Prime Minister’s 6th consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

In a special gesture on Sunday, President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the Larnaca International Airport. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

During his visit, Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour.

The Prime Minister on Sunday attended a business roundtable along with the Cypriot President.

Addressing business leaders, Modi highlighted the "immense potential for growth" in bilateral ties between India and Cyprus.

