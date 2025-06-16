Barbados to Palestine: With Cyprus visit, list of PM Narendra Modi's top honours gets longer

1 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides after he was felicitated with Cyprus' highest honour 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III', in Cyprus. PTI picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III of Cyprus, the country's highest civilian honour.

"Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations," the Prime Minister said after receiving the award.

The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation. The distinctions are always awarded by the President of the Republic.

2 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being ordained the highest civilian award of Saudi Arabia The Order of Abdullah by King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at his palace in Riyadh. PTI picture

First honour as PM in Riyadh

Modi’s first major honour came two years after coming to power, in April 2016, when King Salman of Saudi Arabia presented him with the Order of King Abdulaziz (Special Class) in Riyadh.

Two months later, he received Afghanistan’s Order of Amanullah Khan in June 2016, which was conferred by then-President Ashraf Ghani during Modi’s visit to Herat.

3 9 The Grand Collar of the State of Palestine is highest order given to foreign dignitaries. PTI picture

Palestine's Grand Collar of the State

In February 2018, Palestine joined the list, awarding Modi its highest honour Grand Collar of the State of Palestine during a visit to Ramallah.

Maldives honoured him with the Order of Izzuddin (Collar) in June 2019, the highest civilian honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries.

4 9 X/@narendramodi

United States' Legion of Merit

In 2020, PM Modi received the Legion of Merit, one of the United States' highest military honours, from President Donald Trump in recognition of his role in elevating the bilateral strategic partnership between India and the US.

5 9 Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award. PTI picture

Egypt's Order of the Nile

In 2023, Modi received the Order of the Nile (Collar) from Egypt during his first official visit to Cairo. It was a visit by an Indian Prime Minister after 26 years.

6 9 X/@MEAIndia

Order of Fiji

In May 2023, Fiji honoured Modi with the Order of Fiji (Companion), marking his influence in the Pacific region.

The same year, France’s president Emmanuel Macron presented him with the Legion of Honour (Grand Cross), France’s highest honour on Bastille Day.

Papua New Guinea's Order of Logohu

Papua New Guinea also presented him with the Order of Logohu (Honorary Grand Companion), its highest civilian decoration, during his visit to Port Moresby in 2023.

7 9 PM Modi was conferred with the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan’s highest civilian decoration, by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of the neighbouring Himalayan nation. PTI picture

Bhutan

In March 2024, India’s neighbour Bhutan conferred Modi with its Order Of The Druk Gyalpo (First Class), its highest honour.

8 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a ceremony. X/MEA

Russia

Three months later, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented him with the “The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle,” the country’s highest national honour special ceremony at St. Andrew Hall in the Kremlin.

Guyana

Recently, the Order of Excellence of Guyana and the Order of Freedom of Barbados was added to Modi’s collection in November, 2024.

9 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' by Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. PTI picture

Kuwait

On December 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Kuwait’s highest honour, the Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer, during his official visit to the country.

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a symbol of the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations and is traditionally awarded to Heads of State, foreign sovereigns, and members of royal families.

Barbados

In 2024, PM Modi was presented with the Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados. He thanked the nation for acknowledging efforts in strengthening global relations.