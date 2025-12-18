Bangladesh political leader Sharif Osman Hadi succumbs to gunshot injuries in Singapore

Sharif Osman Hadi, leader of Bangladesh’s 2024 uprising who was critically wounded in an assassination attempt and later flown to Singapore for treatment has died, officials said on Thursday.

The Inqilab Mancha spokesperson succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital, days after he was shot in Dhaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was critically injured in a gun attack on 12 December.

Also Read India mission in Dhaka targeted: Protest after Delhi raises security concerns

Confirming his death, Singapore’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement, “Despite the best efforts of the doctors…, Mr (Sharif Osman) Hadi succumbed to his injuries.”

The Inqilab Mancha also confirmed Hadi’s death in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Protesters began gathering in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area on Thursday night following reports of his death.

Earlier in the afternoon, the platform said that Hadi’s family had granted permission for surgery to be carried out in Singapore.

According to a Firstpost report, Hadi was shot by unidentified assailants while travelling in a battery-powered auto-rickshaw on Culvert Road in the Paltan area of Bangladesh’s capital.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party expressed deep sorrow over Hadi’s death in a Facebook post, noting that he was an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.

Earlier on Thursday, the Inqilab Mancha warned that it would bring the country to a standstill if those responsible for the attack were not arrested.