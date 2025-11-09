MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 November 2025

Powerful earthquake of 6.7 strikes off coast of Japan, tsunami advisory issued

An earthquake of magnitude 6.26 earlier struck off the east coast of Japan's largest island, Honshu, which includes Iwate, according to the US tsunami warning system

AP, Reuters Published 09.11.25, 02:37 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Japan Meteorological Agency says a powerful earthquake occurred off the northern Japanese coast Sunday, and a tsunami advisory has been issued.

The JMA said that the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.7 occurred off the coast of the Iwate prefecture at the depth of 10 kilometres below the sea surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agency issued an advisory for a tsunami of up to 1 metre along the northern coastal region.

A tsunami was observed 70 km (45 miles) off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 5:12 p.m. (0812 GMT) and was expected to reach the Pacific coastline soon, NHK said. The wave was expected to be about 1 metre (3 feet, 3 inches), it said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.26 earlier struck off the east coast of Japan's largest island, Honshu, which includes Iwate, according to the US tsunami warning system.

RELATED TOPICS

Japan Earthquake
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia's Lavrov says US considering Vladimir Putin's proposal on nuclear arms control

Lavrov also said he was ready to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio but that Russia's interests would have to be taken into account for there to be peace in Ukraine
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

My issue is vote theft. We have a lot of different, detailed information, will release it gradually

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT