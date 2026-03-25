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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 25 March 2026

UK police nab two in suspected antisemitic ambulance fire case

Last week, two men—one a dual Iranian-British national and the other an Iranian citizen—appeared in court on charges of spying on Jewish-lintargets on behalf of Iran

Our Web Desk, Reuters Published 25.03.26, 08:38 PM
Burnt ambulances, among the four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, that were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain.

Burnt ambulances, among the four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, that were set on fire in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, in northwest London, Britain. Reuters file photo

Police on Wednesday said they had arrested two British men in connection with the suspected antisemitic arson attack that targeted four Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green in north London earlier this week.

The four ambulances belonged to Hatzola Northwest, a not-for-profit volunteer organisation that responds to medical emergencies

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The men, aged 47 and 45, were taken at addresses in north west London and central London respectively, police said.

Officers had previously said they were looking into a possible link to Iran over the arson attack.

Last week, two men—one a dual Iranian-British national and the other an Iranian citizen—appeared in court on charges of spying on Jewish-lintargets on behalf of Iran.

The ambulances were set on fire in the early hours of Monday morning in an attack which British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a "deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack".

No injuries were reported. The arrests were made on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, the police said, adding that an enhanced police presence remained in place around the affected communities in north London as a precaution.

Police said their investigation into the incident is continuing, noting that CCTV footage had suggested there were at least three people involved.

Concern has been mounting about rising levels of antisemitism in Britain, while authorities have also warned of the threat posed by Iran, including the surveillance or targeting of Jewish sites. Tehran has denied such accusations.

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