Pakistan ready to 'wrap' tensions if India de-escalates, says Defence minister Khawaja Asif

Pakistan is ready to "wrap up" tensions with India, if New Delhi de-escalates the situation, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday.

His remarks came hours after India carried out a military strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Asif was reported as saying by Bloomberg Television that Pakistan will only respond if attacked.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we’ll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension," he said.

Regarding the possibility of talks, the minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at a press briefing in Islamabad, Khawaja said, "Pakistan does not seek war. Our forces are prepared, but we are equally prepared to exercise restraint — conditional on India ceasing its current military campaign. If India stops, so will we," Asif said.

“There are reports that India may strike at any point along the LoC. New Delhi will be given a befitting reply,” the minister told reporters in Islamabad, PTI reported.

Asif also said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked for an international probe into the Pahalgam attack.

“Such a probe would expose whether India itself or any internal group was involved, and clarify the truth behind New Delhi’s baseless allegations,” Asif added.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is committed to taking “firm and decisive” action against terrorists and their backers.

PM Modi has also given “complete operational freedom” to the country's top defence brass to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the attack.