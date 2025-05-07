Pakistan blocks 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 32 websites

Pakistani authorities have blocked 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube links, and 32 websites in view of the prevailing regional situation.

The move is part of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's continued efforts to ensure the responsible use of digital platforms, officials said.

The action of blocking 16 Indian YouTube news channels, 31 YouTube links, and 32 websites "has been taken in the light of the prevailing regional situation to safeguard national security and protect Pakistan’s digital ecosystem,” the officials said.

PTA remains committed to maintaining a safe, secure, and trustworthy internet environment for telecom users in Pakistan and will continue to actively monitor online content and take firm action against any material that threatens the country’s national interests, the officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.