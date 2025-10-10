Pakistan authorities shut roads, mobile internet in Islamabad to block religious group’s march

Pakistani authorities on Friday closed major roads leading to the capital Islamabad to block the entry of protesters from a religious group and suspended mobile internet services to disrupt their communication.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a right-wing extremist group, announced to hold a march in Islamabad on Friday against the killings in Gaza. Ironically, the protest by the group coincided with the truce in the region.

The Ministry of Interior responded by putting shipping containers to block the main roads and issuing a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the telecom regulator, to suspend mobile internet service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

According to the letter sent to the PTA, which was approved by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, mobile internet service in the twin cities will remain suspended for an indefinite period from 12 am last night.

Police sources confirmed the development by saying that the city’s internal and external routes and mobile internet services have been closed in view of the protest march.

Following the TLP's protest announcement, the Punjab police raided the party's headquarters in Lahore to arrest its chief on Wednesday. Violent clashes erupted after that between law enforcement officials and members of the radical Islamist party, injuring dozens.

In a related development, the Rawalpindi district administration on Thursday imposed Section 144 in the city till October 11.

A notification issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema said that all kinds of protests, sit-ins, gatherings, processions and rallies will be banned in the city till Saturday.

During this time, the use of loudspeakers will also be banned in the city.

The notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner said that in the current situation, there is a risk of violent acts near sensitive and important installations.

Meanwhile, police have been deployed in the twin cities, and they were prepared in riot gear at the main entry points to deal with the protesters.

According to the Islamabad administration, it has been decided to completely seal the Red Zone, housing key offices and diplomatic missions.

TLP, a hardline group of Sunni Muslims, rose to prominence in 2017 when it launched a successful protest and forced the government to reverse its decisions regarding changes in the oath of parliamentarians.

