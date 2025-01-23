OpenAI, Oracle form AI data firm ‘Stargate’ with SoftBank, launching $100 billion infrastructure project

OpenAI is teaming up with Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and with Oracle, to create a new company, dubbed Stargate, to expand artificial intelligence infrastructure in the US.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and Oracle chairman Larry Ellison appeared at the White House on Tuesday afternoon alongside President Donald Trump to announce the company, which Trump called the “largest AI infrastructure project in history”.

The executives committed to invest an initial $100 billion and up to $500 billion over the next four years in the project. Trump said the project is expected to create 100,000 US jobs. The first data centre built under the initiative will be in Texas. It will then expand to other states.

The development comes hours after Trump overturned a 2023 order signed by then-President Joe Biden to create safety standards and watermarking of AI-generated content, among other goals.

New Presidents tend to hold joint announcements with companies about large US investments but success doesn’t always come their way. Trump in 2017 announced with Foxconn a $10 billion electronics factory in Wisconsin that was expected to create 13,000 jobs but the company ultimately ditched most of its plans for the facility.

Also involved in Stargate are Microsoft as a tech partner, chipmakers Arm and Nvidia, and investor MGX. SoftBank is an investor in OpenAI while Oracle has a deal with OpenAI to supply AI computing resources. Son and Trump have shared a close working relationship since 2016. Also, the SoftBank CEO announced a four-year, $100-billion AI investment in the US in December, when he visited Mar-a-Lago resort.

OpenAI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the project “will not only support the re-industrialisation of the US but also provide a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies”.

In a separate development, Microsoft announced an update to its partnership with OpenAI, saying that the key elements of their deal remain in place through 2030, including “our access to OpenAI’s IP, our revenue sharing arrangements and our exclusivity on OpenAI’s APIs all continuing forward”.

SoftBank will have financial responsibility for Stargate and OpenAI will have operational responsibility. SoftBank’s Son will be Stargate’s chairman, OpenAI said.