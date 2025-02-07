MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump administration plans to slash all but a fraction of USAID jobs: Officials

The plan would leave fewer than 300 staffers on the job out of what are currently 8,000 direct-hires and contractors

AP Published 07.02.25, 05:28 AM
Donald Trump.

Donald Trump.

The Trump administration presented a plan Thursday to dramatically cut staffing worldwide for U.S. aid projects as part of its dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, leaving fewer than 300 workers out of thousands.

Two current USAID employees and one former senior USAID official told The Associated Press of the administration's plan, presented to remaining senior officials of the agency Thursday. They spoke on condition of anonymity amid a Trump administration order barring USAID staffers from talking to anyone outside their agency.

The plan would leave fewer than 300 staffers on the job out of what are currently 8,000 direct-hires and contractors. They, along with an unknown number of 5,000 locally hired international staffers abroad, would run the few life-saving programs that the administration says it intends to keep going for the time being.

