Nato allies to invest over $40 billion in anti-drone capabilities, Mark Rutte says at summit

Nato allies will invest more than $40 billion in the next five years in their capabilities to defend against drones, Secretary-General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday at the Nato summit in Ankara, Turkey.

Rutte's comments come as threats from drones become common on battlefields, with heavy casualties reported in most active conflicts.

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The announcements add weight to US President Donald Trump's frequent criticism of Europe for insufficient defence contributions and over-relying on the US to defend them through Nato, which has protected the continent since the early ​years of the Cold War.

Trump reinforced the message in a video previewing his visit on Truth Social, urging Europe to spend more on its own defence.

Rutte also said that NATO allies are committed to working together to acquire, store, transport, and manage stockpiles of critical defense materials.

Rutte said the initiative involves Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

"We can do more when we do it together. And we must do more of it," Rutte said. "NATO allies are joining new multinational procurement coalitions. This really helps us get more of what you need across a range of capabilities."

The deals, which had been mostly kept under wraps to make a splash at the summit, included European ⁠countries buying surveillance drones from US company Northrop Grumman, and Nato buying planes from Sweden's Saab.

NATO leaders began unveiling arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Turkey on Tuesday, driving home the message that they ‌are heeding US calls to spend more to defend Europe before a summit with President Donald Trump.

Shift on F-35 plane to ​Turkey

Trump will fly in to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and join fellow leaders of the military alliance for the summit, which begins with a dinner on Tuesday evening.

Rutte said on Monday Europeans had made “staggering” increases ‌in defence spending ⁠in part due to fears of Russia, which have surged since Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and also after Trump's “extremely forceful” encouragement.

Last month, Rutte said NATO's European members and Canada spent $90 billion more on defence in real terms in 2025 than in 2024, to reach a total of more than $570 billion — an increase of around 20%.

In a major potential shift, Trump is also expected to tell Erdogan that he is prepared to allow the country to rejoin the F-35 stealth fighter programme, sources told Reuters, an issue that has long been a sore point in bilateral ​ties.

Washington had imposed sanctions and removed Turkey ​from the F-35 fighter jet programme after ⁠Turkey's 2019 acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defence system.

Iran war prompted Trump to revive criticism of Nato

Tensions within NATO have deepened since the US attacked Iran in February. Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO members for insufficient support in the conflict, threatening to quit the alliance ​or disregard its collective defence pact.

European officials insist they largely honoured commitments to let the US use their airspace and bases ​in their countries, despite not ⁠having been consulted about a war that roiled their economies and was deeply unpopular in Europe.

The US has also announced troop withdrawals from Europe, cut the forces it assigns to NATO’s defence plans and launched a six-month review of its military presence on the continent.

European officials say they are braced for a repeat of some of Trump’s recent criticism and cannot be sure of a positive outcome. ⁠There is ​also Trump's volatile relationship with some leaders, most recently seen in a feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

NATO members ​are expected to reaffirm support for Ukraine and pledge assistance of €70 billion ($80 billion) in 2026.

Underscoring the stakes, Russia hammered the Kyiv region with missiles and drones on Monday, killing at least 28 people and exposing Ukraine's critical shortage of ​US-made air-defence interceptors.