Modi bags Brazil’s highest honour, says ‘no place for double standards on terror’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday conferred with Brazil's highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.

The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi's notable contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

"Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President today is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians," Modi said during a joint press statement with Lula after their delegation-level talks.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to him (President Lula), the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil," he said.

This is the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

In Brazil, Modi also asserted that there is no place for double standards on terrorism, in a veiled reference to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China.

"Our thinking on the fight against terrorism is aligned - zero-tolerance and zero-double standards," Modi said during a joint press statement with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after their delegation-level talks.

India and Brazil strongly oppose terrorism and those who support it, the Prime Minister said, without naming any country. In the past, India has described Pakistan as the "global epicentre of terrorism." "There is no place for double standards on terrorism," he said, in a veiled reference to China, which is a close ally of Pakistan and blocked bids by India and its allies to list Pakistan-based terrorists in the UN Security Council on multiple occasions.

PM Modi thanked President Lula for its solidarity and support in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April that claimed 26 lives.

The two leaders held extensive discussions on multifaceted ties, including trade and investment, defence & security, health & pharmaceuticals, space, renewable energy, food & energy security, infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure, culture and people-to-people ties, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.