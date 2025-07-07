MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 07 July 2025

Brics condemns Pahalgam terror attack, but does not name Pakistan as perpetrator

Member countries at the Brazil summit iterate the need to ensure that terrorism is not associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group

Our Special Correspondent Published 07.07.25, 06:28 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Brics declaration on Sunday condemned “in the strongest” terms the Pahalgam terror attack but, as with similar documents adopted at other fora, did not name Pakistan as the perpetrator.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the declaration stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mention of “cross-border terrorism” in the document and earlier such joint communiques is often seen as a reference to Pakistan without naming the country.

The member countries at the Brazil summit also iterated the need to ensure that terrorism is not associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

Calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism, the Brics declaration also factored in India's long-held position that there must be no double standard in dealing with terrorism.

"We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” it stated.

This is a reminder to China — also a member country — considering the number of times Beijing has used its veto in the United Nations Security Council to stall action against Pakistan-based terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, and not just of convenience. If our response depends on where or against whom the attack occurred, it shall be a betrayal of humanity itself."

Referring to China blocking action against Pakistan-based terror groups in the past, Modi added: "There must be no hesitation in imposing sanctions on terrorists. The victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be treated equally."

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack Pakistan BRICS Summit China Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After Mahua Moitra, RJD moves SC to challenge EC's poll roll revision for Bihar

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha filed a writ petition in the top court, calling the exercise 'not only hasty and ill-timed, but (one that) has the effect of disenfranchising crores of voters'
In this image via PMO on July 6, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a session during the 17th annual BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Quote left Quote right

We condemn in strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT