Brics condemns Pahalgam terror attack, but does not name Pakistan as perpetrator

The Brics declaration on Sunday condemned “in the strongest” terms the Pahalgam terror attack but, as with similar documents adopted at other fora, did not name Pakistan as the perpetrator.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens,” the declaration stated.

The mention of “cross-border terrorism” in the document and earlier such joint communiques is often seen as a reference to Pakistan without naming the country.

The member countries at the Brazil summit also iterated the need to ensure that terrorism is not associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group.

Calling for zero tolerance towards terrorism, the Brics declaration also factored in India's long-held position that there must be no double standard in dealing with terrorism.

"We emphasise the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations,” it stated.

This is a reminder to China — also a member country — considering the number of times Beijing has used its veto in the United Nations Security Council to stall action against Pakistan-based terror groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

In his address at the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: "Condemning terrorism must be a matter of principle, and not just of convenience. If our response depends on where or against whom the attack occurred, it shall be a betrayal of humanity itself."

Referring to China blocking action against Pakistan-based terror groups in the past, Modi added: "There must be no hesitation in imposing sanctions on terrorists. The victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be treated equally."