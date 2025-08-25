MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trump reaffirms US support for Ukraine, says specifics on security aid not yet discussed

The potential security guarantees for Ukraine represent a major obstacle to ending Russia's war in Ukraine

Reuters Published 25.08.25, 11:54 PM
Donald Trump

Donald Trump Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he has not discussed specific security guarantees for Ukraine and reaffirmed the US commitment to support the country.

The potential security guarantees for Ukraine represent a major obstacle to ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump also said that during his August 15 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the two leaders discussed limiting the size of their countries' massive nuclear arsenal once the Ukraine crisis is resolved.

Also Read

"We would like to denuclearize. It's too much power, and we talked about that also. That's part of it, but we have to get the war over with," Trump told reporters gathered in the Oval Office.

Asked why Putin appears reluctant to sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump replied, "Because he doesn't like him."

