Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Louvre robbers flee with emerald and sapphire jewels as Empress Eugenie’s crown spared

The audacious Paris heist targets the Apollo Gallery as thieves escape with royal jewels while guards thwart attempt to steal Empress Eugénie’s diamond crown

Alex Marshall Published 21.10.25, 04:59 AM
A tiara belonging to Empress Eugénie

In an audacious raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight items of jewellery of what officials described as “incalculable” value from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The gang targeted the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, which contains France’s historic collection of crown jewels.

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugénie, wife to Napoleon III, which features eight gold eagles, 1,354 diamonds, 1,136 rose-cut diamonds and 56 emeralds, but they left it behind after guards interrupted the raid.

Parts of Napoleon’s emerald wedding gift set

Empress Eugénie’s crown was displayed along with several other of her possessions such as the tiara, which features 212 pearls, 1,998 diamonds and 992 rose-cut diamonds.

The Empress also wore the glittering decorative bow featuring jewelled tassels. It was described as the centrepiece of a belt, although the Louvre’s website says there is no imagery of the finished item. The bow includes 2,438 diamonds and 196 rose-cut diamonds.

Other items in the Louvre that belonged to the Empress are diamond brooches, among them this piece from 1855. It is called a reliquary brooch, although the Louvre says that the diamond-clad item does not contain any spaces to house a holy relic.

The Louvre says it is not known who commissioned or created a series of sapphire items kept in the gallery, which date from the early 19th century and were worn by, among others, Queen Hortense, wife of Louis Bonaparte and Queen Marie-Amélie, wife of Louis Philippe I.

The set includes a tiara featuring 24 Ceylon sapphires and 1,083 diamonds, as well as a necklace that includes eight sapphires, surrounded by diamonds in intricate gold settings, and a pair of sapphire earrings. Only one of the earrings was taken in the robbery, the French culture ministry said in a news release.

Empress Eugenie decorative bow and (right) Empress Eugenie brooch

The emerald and diamond necklace joined the Louvre’s collection only in 2004. It was originally given by Napoleon to Marie Louise, his second wife, for their marriage in 1810.

The necklace includes 32 emeralds, both pearl and lozenge shaped, as well as 1,138 diamonds.

The Louvre says that Napoleon ordered two sets of sumptuous jewellery to celebrate the marriage, including another set featuring opal and diamonds.

The Louvre’s set also includes a pair of emerald and diamond earrings, which the thieves also stole.

New York Times News Service

