London celebrates Diwali as Mayor says, 'We don’t just tolerate differences, we celebrate them'

Diwali came alive in London’s Trafalgar Square on Sunday, transforming the city’s heart into a vibrant mini-India.

The annual celebration brought together thousands of Londoners and visitors to mark the Festival of Lights with music, food, dance, and a shared spirit of togetherness that cut across communities and faiths.

This year’s festivities featured performances from across India which included the rhythmic Garba of Gujarat and graceful South Indian dances to a special spotlight on Uttarakhand, one of India’s lesser-represented states, highlighting its cultural heritage.

The main stage showcased performances representing Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, underscoring the event’s message of unity in diversity.

According to ANI, the celebrations opened with a spectacular performance by 200 dancers in traditional Indian attire. Videos from the event quickly went viral, capturing the crowd’s joy as they joined in the dance and music.

The festival coincided with ongoing discussions around the UK-India Free Trade Agreement, symbolising how cultural ties between the two nations continue to deepen.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who joined the celebrations, shared his message on X (formerly Twitter): “London is a better, brighter place for our diversity. Wonderful to come together with thousands of Londoners at Diwali on the Square today. Wishing Sikh, Jain and Hindu communities the very best as they prepare to celebrate the Festival of Lights.”

“I’m extremely proud that London is home to one of the biggest celebrations of the festival of lights outside of India,” he added.

Expressing his belief in London’s inclusive spirit, Khan said, “We just don’t tolerate our differences, we celebrate them. You can be proudly British and you can be proudly Indian. You can be a proud Londoner and celebrate Diwali. You are loved and wanted here.”

Beyond the stage, Trafalgar Square buzzed with food stalls serving vegan and vegetarian Indian delicacies.

