Cargo plane skids off Hong Kong International Airport runway into sea, two dead

A view of the cargo aircraft that skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway is seen on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

A cargo aircraft skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport early Monday and plunged into the sea, leaving two people dead, authorities said.

The Boeing 747 freighter, operated by Turkey-based ACT Airlines, veered off the airport’s north runway around 3:50 am while landing from Dubai, UAE, and came to rest partially submerged in the water. Officials said two people in an airport ground vehicle were killed in the incident.

Rescue workers approach a cargo aircraft that skidded off a Hong Kong runway.

All four crew members on board were rescued and taken to hospital. Initial reports indicated that the aircraft was not carrying any cargo at the time.

Emirates, which leased the aircraft to ACT Airlines, said the Boeing 747 freighter flying as EK9788 was wet-leased and operated by ACT Airlines.

A cargo plane lies partially in the sea after veering off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China.

“In wet leases, the company supplying the plane also provides the crew, maintenance and insurance,” Emirates said.

Local broadcasters captured footage of the plane with its front half and cockpit visible above water, while the tail appeared to have broken off. The north runway remained closed, though the airport’s two other runways continued to operate.

A cargo plane lies partially in the sea after veering off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said it was “following up with the airlines and other parties involved in the crash.”

The Airport Authority confirmed that flights would not be affected by the incident.

Emergency personnel work near a cargo plane lying partially in the sea after it veered off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport.

Emirates, known for its passenger operations out of Dubai International Airport, also runs a cargo hub at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central, from where the ill-fated flight had departed.

A cargo plane skids off the runway during landing at Hong Kong International Airport.

The airline noted in its latest annual report that it had added two wet-leased Boeing 747s “to serve surging customer demand,” highlighting the growth of its cargo operations.