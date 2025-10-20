Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie celebrates Diwali with friends at LA residence

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with friends at her Los Angeles residence in the US on Sunday, shows a photo the actress shared on Instagram.

The picture features Malti Marie in a yellow top and skirt, with her hair in pigtails.

Malti was seen holding a toy in one hand and appeared focused on something, with a visible tattoo on her arm. The room was adorned with flower garlands.

Posting the image online, Priyanka wrote, “Malti's Diwali party was lit.”

Recently, Priyanka Chopra attended the All That Glitters Diwali Ball in Manhattan to celebrate the festival of lights. Hosted annually by entrepreneur Anjula Acharia — who also manages Priyanka Chopra — the event aimed this year to highlight the influence of South Asians on New York City culture.

Around 220 guests from entertainment, hospitality, and city administration attended the celebration held at the Lotte New York Palace, a luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The event was also attended by Priyanka Chopra’s husband, singer Nick Jonas and Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018 in Rajasthan, India. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in Prime Video’s newly released action drama Heads of State, also starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka is set to return as spy agent Nadia Sinh in Amazon, MGM Studios and AGBO’s Citadel Season 2. The actress is also set to return to Indian cinema after 2019’s The Sky is Pink with S.S. Rajamouli’s Globe Trotter.