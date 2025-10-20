Diwali for dogs too: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar festival worships man’s best friend

While much of the world lights diyas, exchanges sweets, and gathers with family to celebrate Diwali, Nepal marks a different kind of devotion today. Across homes, temples, and police stations, dogs, both stray and domesticated were adorned with marigold garlands and red tika for Kukur Tihar, a day dedicated entirely to honoring humanity’s oldest companion.
Amid the five days of Tihar, Nepal’s version of Diwali, the second day stands apart.
It is a celebration of the bond between humans and dogs.
Kukur Tihar is observed in honor of dogs as sacred messengers of Yama, the god of death. According to mythology, two celestial dogs, Shyam and Sadal, guard the gates of the afterlife.
They are believed to guide souls on their final journey and maintain balance between the living and the dead.
That belief, that dogs are not just loyal companions but divine beings still anchors the festival’s spirit.
Families prepare bowls of warm milk, eggs, and meat for their canine guests. Some offer sel roti, a traditional Nepali rice doughnut, while others share biscuits and sweets.
Nepal Police on Monday celebrated Kukur Tihar, honouring its service dogs with garlands, vermilion, and special meals to mark the festival dedicated to the loyalty and companionship of dogs.
During a ceremony held at the Police Canine Division, handlers performed rituals and showcased obedience and discipline demonstrations by the service dogs. Medals and prizes were awarded to the best-performing dogs.