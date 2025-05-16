‘Level of anger… was not a good thing’: Trump says US helped calm India-Pakistan tensions

US President Donald Trump, who has made repeated claims that his administration brokered a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, on Friday described it as a “big success” and said the level of anger between the two neighbours “was not a good thing." "We are very happy with what happened with, I hope it continues, and I think it will, but what happens with India and Pakistan. That was a big success. If you would have seen the level of anger between the two, that was not a good thing,” Trump said during a gaggle with the press on Air Force One on May 16 as he was returning to Washington from his Gulf trip.

This is the seventh time since May 10 that Trump has claimed that the US brokered the “ceasefire” between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Trump, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates during his four-day visit to the region, repeated his claim that he “helped settle” the tensions between India and Pakistan when he addressed US troops at the Al Udeid Air Base on Thursday in Doha, Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

On Saturday, Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” after a “long night of talks mediated by the United States.” Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump offered to work with India and Pakistan for a “solution” on Kashmir, while crediting Washington for helping the two nations arrive at the “historic and heroic decision” of stopping the conflict.

Indian government sources in New Delhi have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. They said no third party was involved.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter with Pakistan and there is no space for any third party.

