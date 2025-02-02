MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Leaving for India for series of 'important' talks, says Vladimir Putin's close ally Vyacheslav Volodin

'We will be in New Delhi by nightfall, important meetings and negotiations are planned tomorrow,' Volodin said

Reuters Published 02.02.25, 01:15 PM
Vyacheslav Volodin

Vyacheslav Volodin Wikipedia

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Sunday that he was leaving for India for a series of 'important' talks.

"We will be in New Delhi by nightfall, important meetings and negotiations are planned tomorrow," Volodin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said in a post on his Telegram messaging app.

"India is a strategic partner. We have long-standing relations of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with it. It is necessary to develop contacts in all areas."

