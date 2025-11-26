Kremlin says Steve Witkoff call leak aimed at sabotaging Ukraine peace push

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the leak of a telephone conversation between senior Russian and U.S. officials was an attempt to obstruct ongoing discussions on a possible peace deal for Ukraine, even as it confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit Moscow next week for further talks.

Bloomberg News reported that Witkoff, in an Oct. 14 telephone call with Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, said the two sides should work together on a ceasefire plan for Ukraine and that Putin should raise the proposal with Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloomberg said it had reviewed a recording of the conversation and published a transcript of the call.

Ushakov reiterated that the leak was intended to disrupt diplomatic efforts.

Asked by Russian state television’s top Kremlin reporter, Pavel Zarubin, why the call was leaked, he said: "To hinder, probably. It is unlikely this was done to improve relations."

Despite the leak, Ushakov confirmed that Witkoff is set to visit Moscow soon.

"As for Witkoff, I can say that a preliminary agreement has been reached that he will come to Moscow next week," he told Zarubin.

He added that in addition to Witkoff, "a number of other administration representatives who are involved in Ukrainian affairs" would also make the trip.

The planned visit comes as Trump signaled progress in negotiations involving Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, the U.S. president said American negotiators were making headway and that Moscow had agreed to some concessions.

A U.S.-based framework for ending the conflict, first reported last week, has sparked concerns that Trump’s administration may be willing to pressure Ukraine into accepting a settlement viewed as favorable to Moscow.

Ushakov repeated that the timing and nature of the leak suggested deliberate sabotage of the diplomatic track.

"To hinder, probably. It is unlikely this was done to improve relations," he said, emphasising the same view he expressed earlier.