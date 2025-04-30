MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Kremlin says PM Narendra Modi will not visit Moscow for May 9 Victory Day celebrations

A number of other international leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to come to Russia for events to mark the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two

PTI Published 30.04.25, 03:02 PM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File picture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of Victory Day to be held in Moscow next month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“India will not be represented at the highest level”, Peskov said.

According to local media reports Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could represent instead of Modi at the May 9 event.

President Vladimir Putin had invited Modi and Xi Jinping of China to attend the V-day celebration here to watch the victory parade at the Red Square.

Xi has confirmed that he will attend the event. Preparations are underway to host about 20 foreign leaders in Moscow.

May 9 marks the allied nations' victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. Russia's state-run news agency quoted Putin as saying on Tuesday, “On the banks of the Volga, our troops halted and crushed the enemy. A decisive blow was delivered to the Nazi war machine, marking a turning point in the war and opening the road westward — to Berlin and to the Great Victory, whose 80th anniversary we will solemnly celebrate very soon, on May 9.”

