Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada attacked for second time, voice in video warns of ‘next action in Mumbai’

For the second time in less than a month, comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Canada’s Surrey has been hit in a shooting incident.

In the early hours of Thursday, unidentified assailants opened fire at Kap’s Café, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, leaving shattered glass and bullet holes.

No injuries were reported.

A video, purportedly from the scene and circulated online, captured the sound of at least 25 gunshots.

A voice can be heard saying, “We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai,” reported NDTV.

Police have confirmed that six bullet holes were found at the site. A video appears to show shots being fired from a moving vehicle.

Posts shared on social media said gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, is responsible for the attack, reported India Today.

“Jai Shree Ram. Sat Shree Akaal, Ram Ram to all brothers. The firing that happened today at Kapil Sharma's Kaps Cafe in Surrey has been claimed by Goldy Dhillon, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We called him [possibly the target], but he did not answer the call, so we had to take action. If he still does not respond, then we will take the next action in Mumbai soon,” read a post.

The Mumbai police and other security agencies are looking into the matter, sources said.

On July 9, just days after the café had opened, shots were fired while staff members were present inside. No one was injured, but the attackers escaped.

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi, linked to Babbar Khalsa International, had claimed responsibility for that attack.

Local residents in Surrey described the scene early Thursday.

“I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came,” said Bob Singh, speaking to CityNews 1130.

Michelle Gaucher, another resident, said: “At 4:35 a.m., we were woken up to eight gunshots — it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where Kap's Café was shot up a couple of weeks ago. When I drove by, it’s closed off for about a block and there were emergency vehicles there,” reported Hindustan Times.

The motive for the second attack is still unclear. Security agencies are now verifying all claims made online and are examining any potential links to Indian gang networks operating internationally.

As of now, no arrests have been made.