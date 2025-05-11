It’s their nature to go back on their word: Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan after ceasefire violation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday jabbed at Pakistan after it violated the ceasefire agreement hours after reaching a deal with India, amid heightened border tensions.

Posting on X, Tharoor shared a pointed Hindi couplet: “Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise kaise karu,” which roughly translates to, “It’s their nature to go back on their word, how can I trust their promises?”

The post was tagged with the hashtag #ceasefireviolated.

Just hours before the violation, Tharoor had expressed cautious optimism during a conversation with PTI.

“I think peace is essential, we need to have more details, but I am very glad,” he stated. Acknowledging India's intentions, he added, “India never wanted a long-term war, but India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, and the Congress leader believed that lesson has been taught.”

Tharoor has also been vocal in his support of Operation Sindoor, lauding both the name and its emotional resonance in an interview with Al Arabiya.

He described the operation's name as “a brilliant name,” adding, “It evokes the image, seared into our national consciousness, of the newly-widowed bride, kneeling and weeping by the side of her assassinated husband of six days in Pahalgam.”

Following the renewed hostilities on Saturday night, administration implemented precautionary blackouts across several districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, amid fears of escalation.

Confirming the developments, foreign secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media on Saturday night.

“Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan,” Misri stated around 11:20 pm.

“This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations,” he added.

He called on Pakistan to act with “seriousness and responsibility” and to take “appropriate steps” to halt further provocations. Misri also underlined that Indian forces remain on high alert and are fully prepared to retaliate decisively if the situation escalates.

The ceasefire agreement, which took effect from 5:30 pm on Saturday after four days of intense military exchanges, was undermined by the fresh violations from Pakistan.

The immediate trigger for the heightened alert was a security breach at the Nagrota military base, where a sentry detected suspicious movement. Multiple explosions were reported in Srinagar, prompting the activation of air defence systems across the region.